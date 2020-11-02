A quick rundown of QuickBooks Desktop 2021

QuickBooks solution is one of the best accounting software available in the market. The recent updates in the QuickBooks Desktop 2021 bring in an array of new features that will help the users increase their business effectiveness and efficiency. The software already offers intriguing features like Advance Reporting, Advance Inventory, and many more for smooth business operations. The QuickBooks Desktop version has been specially designed for the benefit of the businesses. Even though the software might be difficult to understand in the beginning, the new and improved features become easy after frequent use.

System Requirement of QuickBooks Desktop 2021

QuickBooks Desktop software has specific hardware requirements to work properly. In order to use the software, you should have the following system specifications.

Operating System

In order to use the QuickBooks Desktop 2021 accounting software, you must have all editions of Windows 10 or Windows 8.1, including 64-bit, natively installed. Apart from this, the database servers might include Windows Server 2019, 2016, or 2012 standard and essentials.

Browser Requirements

The browser requirements of the QuickBooks Desktop 2021 include internet access with decent speed and internet explorer 11 (32-bit).

Hardware Requirements

For proper flow of work, the system in which QuickBooks Desktop 2021 will be installed must have a minimum 4GB of RAM. However, 8GB of RAM is recommended in the case of 5 users. If the number of users goes beyond 16, then the system must have 16GB of RAM for better performance. The system must have at least 2.5GB of disk space for storing necessary additional data files. It is also suggested that all the files of the software must be installed and stored on a solid-state drive (SSD).

These are the basic requirements that are necessary for the QuickBooks Desktop 2021. In case your system does not have these minimum specifications, you must consider upgrading your desktop.

New and Improved Features of QuickBooks Desktop 2021

QuickBooks Desktop 2021 has been upgraded with a variety of new and improved features to ensure that business working is carried out smoothly. The accounting software is a blessing for various businesses. The use of software varies in different organizations. If you are running a non-profit organization, the entire expenditure and donation sheet is properly maintained for better performance. Similarly, if you are dealing in the wholesale or manufacturing business, the software ensures that the inventory and sales book is properly maintained for better profits. The new and improved features available in the QuickBooks Desktop 2021 are

Improved Bank Feeds

Bank Feeds feature has been added in various versions of the QuickBooks software. The newly added feature automatically categorizes bank transactions with newly added rules for accurate results. With the new feature, you will be able to easily match the bank transactions with your existing cashbook maintained in the software. To use the feature, you can select the Bank Feeds feature from the menu bar under the banking sub-head.

Improved Receipt Management

Receipt management is the newly added feature in the QuickBooks Desktop 2021. The feature will allow you to easily input expense receipts without any external hassle. Not only this, but it will also allow you to give access to different users to upload expenses receipt digitally in the QuickBooks using the mobile app. To add more, you will just have to click a picture of the receipt, import them, and review it in the software. You will be able to use the Receipt management feature from the menu bar under the vendor option.

Custom Groups

Customer data is one of the most important assets of any business. The growth of the business and various strategies is based on the behavior of the customer. The newly added feature will allow the user to find a similar pattern in customers depending upon the location, spending, and status of the customer. The customer groups created with the help of the new feature will further help in various activities like sending receipts or statements. The feature can be viewed in the lists option under the menu bar.

Automated Statements

Automated statements feature has been made for sharing different statements tailored to different customer needs. With the help of the feature, you can easily schedule a different statement for the customer at a particular date or time. Also, you will be able to select a specific date where you can ask for the pending payment from your customers.

New Desktop Manager

The accounting software is now equipped with a new desktop manager, which will allow you to easily search and download all the essential QuickBooks Desktops from a single management tool. Apart from this, the software also comes with a newly QuickBooks Tools hub, which fixes common problems and errors by tapping into a menu that contains various troubleshooting tools.

Barcode Label Prices

The new barcode label prices feature provides more flexibility to employees. The newly added feature now includes the sale prices on the printed barcode labels to supplement the name of the item and complete description. Also, the new feature is beneficial in gaining customer trust as their shopping experience is enhanced by giving them all the detail information about the product.

Conclusion

The QuickBooks Desktop 2021 version has added a lot of new features to improve the experience of both employees and customers. One of the best-added features is the new desktop manager, which allows you to install all the essential QuickBooks desktop app from single management. Apart from adding new features, the company has also improved existing features in the platform to make it more flexible for the employees.

