A short history of online gambling and casino games

The word ‘gambling’ immediately springs lotteries, sports betting, and online casino games to mind. However, the origin of gambling activities goes back to ancient times. The interests of Greeks in Mathematics led to the emergence of dices, which was the initial tool for casino games.

According to ancient Greeks, gods as Zeus and Hades used dices to settle on the partition of the universe. Romans used to play table games like ‘tail and head,’ where coins and shells were used, while the Chinese were the first to use playing cards to gamble.

First-Ever Casinos

It’s impossible to determine the exact point in time when gambling really began, as the activities, as mentioned above, is as old as humankind itself. However, we can pin-point the first-ever casino with the new slots.

Gambling was so popular among the citizens of Venice that an ’11 Ridotto’ house was assigned to be the first casino in the world in 1638.

Between 1650 and 1800, the Italians had influenced the French to join the gambling industry. As a result, the French had developed and popularised such all-time classics as Roulette, Craps, and even Blackjack, to some extent.

The famous Monte Carlo in Monaco had legalized gambling as far back as 1796, but it didn’t take long before it was outlawed in France as a whole.

History of Gambling in the USA

Later on, European settlers were responsible for the introduction of gambling in the New World. After that, Blackjack and mechanic slot machines have become predominant in both land-based casino establishments and house-holds alike.

Today, Las Vegas and Atlantic City have become synonymous with gambling in general. Meanwhile, the development of technology has further modified gambling, making it more widespread than ever, while people in any country can find plenty of online casinos.

Origin of popular gambling games

The history of gambling is complex and enthralling, but it would take too long to explain it all. Here are just a few interesting historical factors about the most popular casino games:

Playing Cards. The beloved recreational card games go back to 9th century China, while Indians and Persians adopted the playing cards later.

Blackjack. Even though Blackjack is commonly known as an American version of the popular ‘twenty-one’ game, its origin can be traced to the 1820s in France.

Roulette. The earliest version of the Roulette was first recorded in 1721 Italy. However, the most recognized version was reinvented in Paris right around the French Revolution.

