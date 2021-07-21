Acing the automation game — best automation practices for hotels and Airbnbs

From the very beginning, we as a civilization have strived for one thing in common, to reduce human effort. Centuries of scientific developments and three industrial revolutions later, it is safe to say that we have achieved this to a great extent.

All thanks to the development of technologies like AI and IoT, we are at a point where we can rely on gadgets and digital services to perform most tasks for us. From driverless cars that can take us around the city to smart air conditioners that can adjust the temperature and bots that can chat on our behalf, most things around us seem to have some extent of automation.

Every major industry in the world has been influenced by and adopted automation in some form or the other. However, the hospitality industry has lagged behind the curve until recently. As an industry that sells experiences, hotels and vacation rentals have stuck to what they know best.

Automating and letting technology control more of the guest experience can seem daunting and potentially dangerous to hotel owners. But if done with the right tools, automation can boost business and improve the guest experience by leaps and bounds.

By eliminating tedious, repetitive, and mundane tasks, automation can help hotel and Airbnb owners focus on their main selling point — creating an exceptional experience. Here are some aspects of a hotel or Airbnb business that you can automate with examples of tools that can help you do that:

Marketing and CRM

Marketing and customer relationship management are crucial to the success of a business, but they are work-intensive processes. To solve the challenge, we have marketing automation.

According to Business.com, automation software can save up to 30% of the time advertisers and marketers spend on marketing. They can easily automate mundane tasks such as running ads and constantly checking on results.

Tools like AdRoll make it possible to create and run ads, generate quality leads, and track results with little effort. They also make retargeting a breeze. Apart from this, there are a host of tools like Hootsuite and Coschedule that can manage your entire social media and drive genuine engagement for your business. There are also services that can send SMS and emails on your behalf so that you keep in touch with customers and manage your relationship with them.

By automating marketing, you can bring in more customers while reducing the effort you put into the process.

Back Office

The back office is the backbone of a business. It involves all important aspects including finance, IT, HR, legal, and accounting. But it is also the place where most of the labor-intensive, sometimes extremely boring, tasks take place. This is why, along with the front office, it is critical to automate the side of your business that your customers don’t see.

The first and easiest task here can be to automate finances. Using a finance management application, you can automate payrolls, bill payments, tax filing, and record-keeping of your books.

Next comes data entry. Software solutions like Infinity make it possible to store and organize all your data in a single place. Additionally, solutions like Hubstaff keep track of your employees, their shift details, and their preferences. Often, vertical solutions focused on hospitality, like eviivo suite, will also include invoicing, payment, tax, and reconciliation capabilities.

Automating the back-office helps create a better workflow for your business and also drives employee satisfaction.

Bookings and Travel Agency Management

Probably the most daunting task for hotels and vacation rentals is managing guests and Online Travel Agencies (“OTAs”). Keeping track of all the vacancies, reservations, customer complaints, and requests gets too much too fast for hotel managers to handle. But you can easily automate these processes as well.

Hoteliers can use effective tools to manage multiple tasks related to managing customers and providing the best possible experience through a single interface. From managing marketing channels, to automated check-in emails, these systems of automation lift the heavy load of serving guests. One of the most effective tools to achieve this feat is eviivo, a one-stop solution for managing everything from marketing to management and other back-office tasks.

For example, eviivo’s channel manager can instantly sync all information including rates, availability, photos, content, descriptions, policies, and rules and regulations with all major online booking platforms.

Furthermore, it has a suite of products to help you with all the tasks that you need to perform while managing a hotel. With this suite of management tools, eviivo enables you to manage CRM, send automated emails, create promos and exclusive offers, track progress, manage invoices, taxes and payments, and so on.

eviivo’s payment manager can interpret over 12,500 booking scenarios for you. And its intelligent automated capabilities allow you to delegate pre-authorizations upon a guest check-in and run payments on the schedule you set up. This means you can get more cash in hand earlier.

All in all, eviivo can take hotel managers from using 12 different platforms and still mismanaging their hotels to primarily using just one platform and perfectly scaling their business while saving a tremendous amount of time, energy, and mindspace.

With the help of such automation tools, you can garner the interest of more customers and serve them in the best way possible.

Automation for More Comfort and Greater Success

Hotels and rentals are the heart and soul of the hospitality industry. With the steady rise of technology like RPA (robotic process automation) and AI, a fully automated future seems just around the corner. In times like these, by adopting automation tools, hotels and Airbnbs can significantly reduce the burden on the employees while increasing their profits and offering better experiences for the customers.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: