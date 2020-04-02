Connect with us

Add 12 more months to you Xbox Live Gold membership for $50

$10 off is better than $0 off.

xbox live gold 3 month knowtechie
Image: KnowTechie

If your Xbox Live Gold membership is getting close to its expiration date, or (yikes!) you just don’t have one at all, you can grab a 12 month Gold membership for $50, courtesy of eBay. It normally sells for $60.

While it’s not the lowest price we’ve seen in the past few months, it’s not off by much, which isn’t that bad. Sometimes, we see it down to as low as $45, but $50 isn’t all that bad either so be sure to scoop these up while you still can. Either way, it’s better than paying the usual $60 for it.

