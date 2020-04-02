Deals
Add 12 more months to you Xbox Live Gold membership for $50
$10 off is better than $0 off.
If your Xbox Live Gold membership is getting close to its expiration date, or (yikes!) you just don’t have one at all, you can grab a 12 month Gold membership for $50, courtesy of eBay. It normally sells for $60.
While it’s not the lowest price we’ve seen in the past few months, it’s not off by much, which isn’t that bad. Sometimes, we see it down to as low as $45, but $50 isn’t all that bad either so be sure to scoop these up while you still can. Either way, it’s better than paying the usual $60 for it.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Score this massive battery pack that usually costs $35 for just $15
- Newegg is blowing out 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships at just $40
- These Sony noise-canceling wireless earbuds are down to just $99 right now (normally $230)
- This robot vacuum is down to just $139 for KnowTechie readers
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.