Add a webcam to your work-from-home set up for less than $17

Now that everyone is working home due to COVID-19, webcams are becoming a hot commodity. At one point, they were almost nearly impossible to find.

Thankfully, times are changing, and stock levels seem to be where they were before the pandemic started. So if you need one and don’t want to spend a fortune buying one, Depstech has a couple of options discounted for Black Friday worth checking out.

So, what’s up for grabs? Well, the good news is that both options are going to set you back under $17. You can either choose from this webcam with a built-in privacy cover for $15.92 or this webcam with a dual-mic for $16.14 with code BFD071123 and the 5% onsite coupon. Either one you go with is a solid winner.

