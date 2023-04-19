Score a Playstation Plus 12-month discount code for $48

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

If the clock is running out on your PlayStation Plus subscription, Eneba is slinging out an offer that gets you a year of PlayStation Plus cheaper than what most of your friends are paying for it.

For a limited time, you can get a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential for just $48, enter code , and you’re well on your way to some sweet savings.

Yup, you read that right. 12 months of PlayStation Plus Essential for just . Typically, a PlayStation Plus Essential membership costs $60 for the year.

Sure, it’s not the biggest discount we’ve seen, but truthfully, there’s not much of this going around like it used to. Eneba is pretty consistent with these, so it’s better than nothing.

This card provides a one-year membership to Sony PlayStation Plus Essential. This membership allows you to play games with friends and access free monthly games and exclusive discounts.

On top of that, you get early access to demos to enhance the gaming experience for PS5 and PS4 users.

Eneba tells us that the promo code expires on , so scoop this up while you can because this is the best deal you’ll see for a while.

Most importantly, remember to enter the code to get the discount.

PlayStation Plus discount code 12 months now available for an unbeatable price

