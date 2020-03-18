Ads Supply Review – Affiliate Marketing Made Simple 

Affiliate marketing isn’t easy, especially if you’re a newbie who has just started his journey in the online marketing world, looking for useful tools and platforms to make things more user-friendly and straightforward. One of those tools is Ads-supply.com.

Ads Supply is a platform that allows people of all skill levels and abilities to start creating and running their own ad campaigns. The platform makes the process of creating banner ad campaigns faster, straightforward, and intuitive, with the help of a few advanced tools that can be used to customize the ads in various ways according to the needs of the advertiser or marketer.

So if you’re interested in finding out how this affiliate marketing platform works, this Ads Supply Review will provide you with all of the information you need. So, read on now to find out more.

How Can You Make Money Using the Platform?

As an Ads Supply member, you make money on a Cost-per-Lead (CPL) basis; In other words, you receive a commission for every lead that your ad (or multiple ads) generates. Each banner ad will be displayed on multiple third-party websites and publisher networks, promoting the products and services of hundreds of online merchants. The person (i.e., marketer) behind making each banner ad is compensated for every valid lead that their ad creates.

How Can You Start Advertising?

If you’re interested in learning how the Ads Supply platform works and how you can start creating ad campaigns by yourself from scratch, keep on reading as we’ll walk you through each step of the way. Let’s get started!

Create an Account

First of all, you’ll need to get the ball rolling by starting an account. Fill in some basic information (name, email, etc.), and you’re good to go. You can now login to the platform.

Browse the Marketplace

First, you can start by browsing the “Marketplace” section; this is where you’ll find ready-made marketing campaigns to choose from. You can quickly select one of these, and in just a few minutes, you’ll be on your way to launching your first ad campaign.

Purchasing

Each campaign will be presented in a box, and there’ll be a “Purchase” button for you to click at the bottom of each. You can then choose the campaign name and click “Buy Now” if you want to start posting your new banner ad online immediately.

Custom Campaigns

If you want to go a little deeper into the process and what Ads Supply has to offer, it makes more sense to choose the “Custom Campaign” option. This is where you can create and design your own banner ad campaign from the ground up, giving you more control over the whole process.

Selecting Vertical Products

Once you’ve named your campaign, the next step is to select from a range of Vertical products and services your campaign relates to, and then choose a budget. The platform also provides a variety of targeting options that can help you ensure the right people will see your ads.

Completing Your Ad

You can then create a headline for your ad, and the process will be completed. You can now review your new ad and make sure everything is as it should be, and then launch it.

Packages

There’s a range of packages you can choose from when you first start using Ads Supply. These will determine what’s available to you and what you can get out of the experience of using this advertising platform. Note that there’s a minimal deposit amount required of $200 to get started using the platform. Here’s what you need to know about the three main packages available.

Starter Account

With the Starter Account, you get a 10% welcome value add-on, a monthly market review, and access to a platform guide that gives you all the information you’ll need in order to get started on Ads Supply.

Silver Account

When you choose the Silver Account, you’ll get a 15% welcome value add-on, the monthly market review, a platform guide, and also one live training session that’ll teach you a lot about getting more out of the platform.

Gold Account

If you choose the Gold Account package, the value add-on you receive will be 25%, and then you’ll get all the benefits mentioned above, including the platform guide and a live training session. The market review you get will be weekly rather than monthly too.

Bottom Line

If you’re looking for an easy to use platform for creating top-tier banner ad campaigns, there are few better options on the market right now than Ads Supply, if any. As soon as you start using the platform, you’ll notice that the layout and interface are intuitive and easy to navigate; you’ll start finding your way around in no time. It’s particularly good for people starting out and looking to take advantage of new online marketing opportunities. If that’s you, you should give Ads Supply a try.

