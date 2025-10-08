News
Tesla’s “standard” models are here, and they’re still expensive AF
Tesla is shaking up the market with its new “Standard” Model Y and Model 3, offering a $5,000 price cut from the Premium models. But don’t be fooled.
Tesla just dropped its “Standard” versions of the Model Y and Model 3, and honestly? The pricing strategy feels like peak Elon trolling.
Tesla announced its new, more affordable “Standard” versions of the Model Y and Model 3 on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, primarily through its official X account.
The Model Y Standard starts at $39,990, while the Model 3 Standard is priced at $36,990—both about $5,000 cheaper than their corresponding Premium models.
However, these lower-cost trims achieve their price point by omitting some premium features previously standard, such as Autosteer, certain lighting upgrades, and enhanced audio systems.
But they’re still pricier than a bunch of competitors and cost more than Teslas did before the federal EV tax credit yeeted itself into oblivion on September 30.
Here’s the kicker: these “affordable” Teslas are actually about $2,000 more expensive than what you could’ve snagged just a few months ago.
Meanwhile, the Nissan Leaf is sitting pretty at $29,990, and the Chevy Equinox EV starts at $35,100. Heck, even Jeff Bezos-backed startup Slate is gunning for the mid-$20,000s range.
Remember when Musk promised a $25,000 Tesla back in 2020? Yeah, that dream got Thanos-snapped in April when Tesla reportedly killed the affordable NV91 project.
Musk’s latest hot take? Building cheaper non-autonomous cars is “pointless” now.
The competition is getting spicy, especially from Chinese automakers like BYD, whose Seal starts at around $35,600 in China and whose Seagull hatchback can be had for a mere $7,000 in some European markets.
Tesla’s feeling the heat so much that beating last year’s sales numbers looks like an uphill battle.
Plot twist: Used Model 3s are now averaging just over $25,000—basically hitting that magical price point Musk promised, just not how anyone expected. Sometimes the secondary market does what the primary market won’t.