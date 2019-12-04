After a 5 year wait, Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem, is here 

In November 1998, HeR Interactive launched the very first Nancy Drew game, Secrets Can Kill , with the goal to create high quality, fun and inspiring games for families and girls of all ages. 21 years later, they’ve successfully released 32 Nancy Drew games and accrued quite a large following.

It’s now been 5 years since their last game release and the team is proud to announce that the 33rd installment is live today – Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem.

In this story, we find Nancy Drew in Salem, Massachusettes to investigate an arson on the haunted Hathorne Estate. This name may ring familiar as it is the house that was originally constructed by Judge John Hathorne, inquisitor of the infamous Salem Witch Trials. As Nancy races to uncover the truth behind the arson, she discovers connections to the house’s past with the Salem trials and finds herself drawn into a struggle with supernatural events that she simply can’t explain.

With a new 3D game design on the Unity engine, players are able to explore true and expansive 3D environments and take a tour of Salem while discerning fact from fiction. The team at HeR Interactive also states that you’ll be able to team up with the Hardy Boys, mix potions and learn about ancient remedies, cook New England Dishes such as Johnny Cakes and much more.

Check out the trailer below

Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem is available to purchase today on HeR Interactive and Steam. It will also be available on Amazon, the Mac Store, and the MSFT store.

