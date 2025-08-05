Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The team behind Waterllama—whose playful hydration tracker won a 2022 App Store Award—is back with Foodllama, an AI-powered calorie counter launching August 5th.

But does it actually solve the real pain of food logging, or is it just another app riding the AI hype wave?

The Promise: Point, Shoot, Track

Foodllama’s pitch is simple: snap a photo, get instant nutritional breakdown. No more searching databases for “chicken breast, grilled, 4 oz” or guessing portions.

The app claims its AI identifies foods, calculates macros, and provides a “Health Benefit score” evaluating meal impact, according to the Foodllama official site.

Image: KnowTechie

This isn’t new territory—MyFitnessPal tried photo recognition, but often mistook oatmeal for mashed potatoes or struggled with dimly-lit takeout, as Lifehacker reports.

Has AI finally reached the point where this works, or will users still spend time correcting guesses?

“Waterllama has made staying hydrated fun. Now we’re doing the same for food with Foodllama – helping people build healthy habits,” writes Vitalii Mogylevets, Foodllama’s founder in an email to KnowTechie. Just snap a photo of your food and get an AI-powered breakdown.



“There’s so much we want to build in this space, with features different to what others are doing. Even with a simple mode like we did already that allows you to Hide Calories altogether, so that you can benefit from tracking what you’re eating and seeing the breakdown of how healthy the food is – but without the anxiety around calories numbers.”

Track Record vs. Reality Check

Waterllama didn’t just win awards—it became an Apple Design Award finalist, meaning Apple’s reviewers saw something special.

But hydration tracking success doesn’t guarantee nutrition analysis prowess. Water is water.

Food photography involves lighting variables, mixed ingredients, and cultural cuisine variations that make accurate AI recognition exponentially harder.

The Subscription Question

Foodllama operates on weekly or annual subscriptions, immediately raising value questions.

Most successful habit apps eventually wean users off dependency—you don’t need an app forever once healthy behaviors stick.

The subscription model suggests positioning as an ongoing service rather than a temporary behavior tool. This suggests either genuine long-term value or a business model that profits from perpetual dependency.

Features That Actually Matter

Beyond marketing copy, key features include:

Personalized goals based on individual metrics

Macro balance analysis beyond simple calories

Health insights contextualizing meals within broader patterns

Multiple inputs (photo, text, manual) for different preferences

The “Health Benefit score” particularly intrigues me. Done right, this transforms calorie counting from mathematics into actionable health guidance. Done wrong, it’s wellness theater without scientific backing.

The folks behind Foodllama recognize this, too, which, according to a company spokesperson, is why the company bases its scoring entirely on up-to-date, peer-reviewed nutritional science. For transparency, the company provided me with a link that includes more details here.

The Market Reality

Foodllama enters a space where users distinguish between genuine AI utility and buzzwords. Success hinges on whether the AI consistently delivers accurate results that save time and provide insights worth subscription costs.

The wellness app graveyard overflows with products that nailed marketing but failed daily use. Foodllama’s challenge isn’t just technical—it’s proving AI nutrition tracking creates enough value to justify ongoing payments in users’ crowded digital wellness ecosystems.

Foodllama deserves attention based on its team’s track record and the very real pain points it targets. Calorie counting is tedious, and if AI can make it easier, that’s a win.

But the real test comes when users snap photos of messy, real-world meals in bad lighting and expect accurate feedback. If Foodllama delivers, it could earn its spot on your home screen. If not, it’s just another app with a clever press release.

Curious? The app is now live on the App Store, as announced on the Foodllama official site. Wait for real-world reviews before committing to a subscription.

What do you think—can AI finally make calorie counting painless, or is Foodllama just another app riding the hype? Share your thoughts in the comments below, or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news