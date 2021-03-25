AI tech takes fitness into a new direction

Technology could play a more prominent role in the coming years in the fitness world. People wishing to maximize their home or outdoor workouts may find artificial intelligence-based tech devices help tremendously. One benefit to AI devices is they might help someone stay focused on particular goals while tracking performance. Speculating too much about results and progress may lead to inefficient gains, not the desired outcome.

Recommendations and Other Benefits

Artificial intelligence programs frequently come with “machine learning” capabilities. While the devices might not be as fantastic as those in science-fiction movies, they intake information and “learn” from the content. With some fitness devices, such as watches worn around the wrist, the AI system could log previous workouts to help the user plan the subsequent sessions. Coming up with the perfect routine might not be possible, but figuring out a routine that helps meet your goals could be attainable.

Unfortunately, some may feel a little confused about what particular workout to perform on a specific day. One mistake people make involves planning out activities without considering recovery based on the previous training days. Planning Monday, Wednesday, and Friday workouts three weeks in advance may seem like a good idea, but the body may feel another way. Based on tracking someone’s stats, a device could recommend a lighter or shorter workout. Without the AI device’s assistance, someone may stick with a “burnout” schedule that leads to overtraining.



Overtraining, in turn, could result in missing workouts to recover or, worse, suffering an injury. No AI device could guarantee against injuries but receiving decent recommendations may keep someone on the right track. The apps and devices could help in other ways, such as providing insights into how to perform exercises correctly. Not performing exercises the right way presents many potential problems. Injury risks loom when not employing proper form. Even those who don’t suffer injuries might find their workout sessions less than productive when the exercises don’t deliver the maximum results.



Innovative FitTech ideas could assist those looking for support in a challenging environment. Not everyone may make it to the gym these days, and technology support may benefit them.

Using a Special Fitness Device

Some might wonder if these “advanced” devices are for them. While the design of many fitness apps and hardware may feature incredible sophistication, the ability to use them might come with few complexities. Those wondering if they have any “troubles” using a device may wish to read about how it is used. Likely, there won’t be any challenging instructions or requirements.

Designers generally wish to make such things as accessible as possible for consumers. Some users may require a learning curve to get the most out of a particular device. Giving up too quickly on a device may prove to be a self-defeating decision, and those new to using fitness technology could find it worthwhile to give things some time. Relying on technology to get the most out of a workout may be a new experience, and making a time commitment to maximize results might be worth the effort.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: