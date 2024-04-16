AiDot unveils updates & world’s first Matter ready air purifier

Experience a whole new level of air purification with the WELOV P200 Pro, the world’s first Matter 1.2-certified air purifier.

Developed by AiDot, the renowned smart home technology brand, the P200 Pro is a triumph of advanced technology and design.

It aims to provide a healthier living environment. With intelligent adjustment, whole-house coverage, multiple modes, and rapid purification, the P200 Pro is a transformative solution for air purification and health protection.

AiDot updates its entire product line

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

AiDot, renowned for its innovative smart home technologies, has recently updated its Matter-compatible product line with advancements in its smart switches, bulbs, and plugs.

The company remains at the forefront of this dynamic field, effortlessly blending functionality, user-friendly operation, and modern aesthetics.

Taking a giant leap further, AiDot now integrates Matter into an air purifier, the WELOV P200 Pro.

This represents a groundbreaking development in integrating air purification technology and smart home compatibility.

By extending the Matter standard to air purifiers, AiDot continues to revolutionize how we perceive and interact with our environment, ensuring optimal air quality is an effortless achievement in our smart homes.

“AiDot, a dedicated member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, epitomizes innovation. By embracing Matter 1.2 right from release, they’re shaping the future with advanced and first-in-class devices. With thrilling new developments ahead, AiDot is revolutionizing connected living. They are advancing the future of smart homes alongside the Alliance.”—Chris LaPré, Head of Technology, Connectivity Standards Alliance

WELOV Matter Ready Smart Air Purifier 4.6 $199.99 $159.99 The WELOV P200 Pro is a Matter 1.2-certified air purifier featuring a 3-stage filtration system, Matter compatibility, and Apple Health integration. With its capabilities to efficiently purify large spaces and a suite of specialized filters, the product balances advanced technology and user-centric design to offer enhanced air quality. What We Like: Matter 1.2 Certification: Ensures seamless integration capability with other Matter-compatible devices, offering a unified smart home experience.

Diverse Filtration Options: With a choice of the Original Filter, Pet Care Filter, or Toxin Absorber Filter, the P200 Pro caters to several distinct air purification needs.

Intelligent Adjustment: Real-time air quality monitoring results in the automatic adjustment of the purification process, ensuring consistent high-quality air.

Wide Area Coverage: Efficiently purifies spaces up to 1570 sq. ft., making it suitable for homes of various sizes.

Apple Health Integration: Users can correlate air quality with health data to make informed lifestyle choices, and set health-aware routines.

Convenient Control: The ability to control the purifier remotely through the AiDot app or voice command allows for a seamless user experience.

Specialist Modes: With functionalities such as Sleep mode and Energy-Efficient mode, users can customize the air purifier Check Availability See at WELOV KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Features of the P200 Pro air purifier

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Efficient air purification

The P200 Pro air purifier can refresh indoor air in 30 minutes and efficiently filter 99.97% of air pollutants, guaranteeing a substantial impact on air quality.

Equipped with an advanced CARB and FCC-certified filtration system, including a medical-grade HEPA filter, it effectively captures harmful ultra-fine particles of 0.1 microns and smaller, essential for those with allergies or respiratory issues.

Matter compatibility

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Taking a giant leap in smart air purification, the WELOV P200 Pro is the world’s first-ever air purifier to incorporate the transformative Matter connectivity protocol.

It promises seamless connectivity with smart devices for an enhanced user experience. However, it’s important to note that Matter 1.2 compatibility will be rolling out in stages.

Matter’s protocol unifies IP-based smart device communication, offering simplified, interoperable control over devices.

This integration allows you to conveniently manage your home’s air quality through platforms like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. You can further control other Matter-enabled devices, such as smart switches, bulbs, or plugs.

SmartThings compatibility is expected to complete Matter 1.2 functionality by early June, while integrations with platforms like Apple Home, Google Home, and Alexa are anticipated to be completed later than June.

Beyond compatibility, Matter’s robust security features ensure the P200 Pro protects your air quality data and device controls, positioning it as a secure and smart home solution.

In essence, AiDot’s use of Matter technology in the P200 Pro ushers in a promising era in smart home air purification, offering users domain-wide control through a secured, simplified interface.

“AiDot leads with innovation and fully embraces the Matter smart home standard. They’re shaping the future of smart homes with cutting-edge devices, and we’re excited to see their new developments. AiDot continues to redefine connected living and driving progress as a valued member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance.”—Jon Harros, Head of Certification & Testing Programs, Connectivity Standards Alliance

Multi-mode functionality

Image: KnowTechie

Innovative in its functionality and design, the WELOV P200 Pro features a unique Sleep Mode harmonized with Apple Health. This mode focuses on maintaining optimal air quality while minimizing disturbance during sleep hours.

Permitting sleep data sharing with Apple Health allows users to explore and understand their sleep metrics more comprehensively. These metrics, in turn, allow the P200 Pro to adjust its purification output intelligently.

This could involve modifying the fan speed to maintain a quiet environment, varying the intensity of purification based on the detected air quality, or adjusting the display light levels to support a peaceful ambiance.

Such personalized sleep profiles deliver a delicately balanced environment, encouraging better sleep quality while ensuring your rooms have clean, purified air.

This alignment of the P200 Pro’s Sleep Mode with Apple Health brings a new dimension to air purification, making it a well-attuned healthcare companion and an air-purifying device.

Additionally, it features other intuitive modes accessible via the AiDot App, giving users a smart and personalized air purification experience. Here’s a list of all the modes it has.

Auto Mode : Automatically adjust fan speed and purification level based on real-time air quality.

: Automatically adjust fan speed and purification level based on real-time air quality. High-performance Mode : Quickly refreshes the air in large spaces, ensuring optimal air quality in minimal time.

: Quickly refreshes the air in large spaces, ensuring optimal air quality in minimal time. Energy-efficient Mode : Provides effective air purification while minimizing energy consumption.

: Provides effective air purification while minimizing energy consumption. Sleep Mode with Apple Health: This mode intelligently adjusts the purifier’s settings based on shared sleep data, ensuring optimal air quality while minimizing noise and light disturbance. This feature offers a personalized user experience, promoting better sleep quality in an environment of clean, purified air.

Intelligent adjustment

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

One of the P200 Pro’s standout features is its intelligent adjustment capability.

It tracks indoor air quality in real-time, providing users with an up-to-the-minute PM2.5 data display. Its automatic purification system then adjusts, ensuring users always breathe the freshest air possible.

Comprehensive coverage

The P200 Pro offers whole-house coverage, with a high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) suitable for even large rooms.

With its powerful purification capabilities, you can ensure every corner of your home is filled with clean, fresh air in minutes.

Specialized filters

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Understanding that different households have varied air purification requirements, the WELOV P200 Pro air purifier caters to these diverse needs with three specialized filter options:

Original filter : This filter expertly removes allergens and pollutants, rejuvenating indoor air. Ideal for urban homes or those aiming to amplify air quality for a healthier breathing environment.

: This filter expertly removes allergens and pollutants, rejuvenating indoor air. Ideal for urban homes or those aiming to amplify air quality for a healthier breathing environment. Pet care filter: Geared for pet-loving homes, this filter employs a 3-stage H13 HEPA system to eliminate pet allergens and odors, ensuring uncompromised air quality amidst pet companionship.

Geared for pet-loving homes, this filter employs a 3-stage H13 HEPA system to eliminate pet allergens and odors, ensuring uncompromised air quality amidst pet companionship. Toxin absorber filter: Doubling activated carbon, this filter neutralizes toxins, gases, and VOCs, making it ideal for new or renovated spaces and areas prone to wildfires.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The WELOV P200 Pro air purifier sets a high bar in performance thanks to unparalleled engineering and intelligent functionalities.

This air purifier employs a 3-stage filtration system with a H13-grade HEPA and high-efficiency Activated Carbon filter.

This advanced system proficiently removes small contaminants as tiny as 0.1 microns, making it equally beneficial for households with pets, allergy sufferers, or anyone challenged with air-quality-related conditions.

Proving its efficiency, the P200 Pro refreshes indoor air within just an hour in spaces up to 1570 sq. ft, demonstrating its utility in environments ranging from compact apartments to open-plan homes.

The purifier works diligently in the background, operating quietly to ensure that tranquility permeates your space, even as it works to improve air quality.

The P200 Pro demonstrates advanced connectivity and works harmoniously within any smart home ecosystem.

This unifying protocol enhances user convenience by offering centralized control over the purifier’s functions.

Who’s this best for?

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Perfect for smart home enthusiasts, health-conscious individuals, or anyone prioritizing clean air for a healthier lifestyle, the P200 Pro is a universally appealing device.

Whether you’re concerned about allergens or pollutants or want to improve indoor air quality, this air purifier is for you.

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The WELOV P200 Pro Air Purifier exemplifies technological advancement and design refinement.

With its extraordinary features, like real-time air quality tracking, intelligent adjustment, large coverage area, and now with AiDot Matter support, the P200 Pro is a worthy investment for any modern home seeking enhanced health protection.

Leap into a future where clean air is guaranteed with the P200 Pro—the air purification solution of tomorrow, available today.

WELOV Matter Ready Smart Air Purifier 4.6 $199.99 $159.99 The WELOV P200 Pro is a Matter 1.2-certified air purifier featuring a 3-stage filtration system, Matter compatibility, and Apple Health integration. With its capabilities to efficiently purify large spaces and a suite of specialized filters, the product balances advanced technology and user-centric design to offer enhanced air quality. Check Availability See at WELOV KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.