The Trump administration’s secret plan to wire the federal government with artificial intelligence just exploded into public view, after a GitHub repository detailing the upcoming “AI.gov” rollout was leaked online.

According to reporting from The Register, the site’s existence and mission were accidentally exposed weeks ahead of its planned July 4 launch.

The accidental disclosure laid it all out: a national AI hub, a government-wide chatbot, and APIs ready to wire OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Cohere models directly into operations.

The leaked documentation showed the federal government’s purchasing arm, the GSA, working alongside its Technology Transformation Services division to build a platform that, in the words of one official, would “automate much of the work done by federal employees today.”

Who’s Behind This?

The architect behind the operation is Thomas Shedd, a former Tesla engineering manager and self-described Musk ally who took over the TTS in January.

Shedd, who’s spent most of his career shipping code and scaling software startups, is reportedly intent on making the GSA behave like a Silicon Valley disruptor, reports TechRadar.

His “AI-first” agenda is laser-focused on replacing bureaucracy and human labor with code and chatbots

So, What’s Actually in the Works?

Image: KnowTechie

According to the now-hidden (but not forgotten) staging site, AI.gov is set to launch—because, of course, on July 4. The project’s three main components are:

A Chatbot : Details are thin, but it sounds like this thing will be the government’s new digital front desk, fielding questions and maybe even handling some basic tasks.

: Details are thin, but it sounds like this thing will be the government’s new digital front desk, fielding questions and maybe even handling some basic tasks. An “All-in-One API” : This backend will let agencies plug their systems directly into AI models from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and even Cohere.



The API will run primarily via Amazon Bedrock, and there are plans to publish public rankings of different models, though how those rankings will work is still anyone’s guess.

: This backend will let agencies plug their systems directly into AI models from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and even Cohere. The API will run primarily via Amazon Bedrock, and there are plans to publish public rankings of different models, though how those rankings will work is still anyone’s guess. CONSOLE: Billed as a “groundbreaking tool,” this dashboard will let agencies monitor AI use in real time, keeping tabs on who’s using what, and how.

The government, for its part, isn’t just dipping its toes in the AI pool. As 404 Media reports, the administration is actively trying to bulldoze state-level AI regulations and is already leaning on AI to fill gaps left by mass layoffs across agencies.

The leaked plan even mentioned publishing model rankings, though nobody seems clear on what metrics those would use or who gets to decide which model is “best.”

Of course, not everyone’s thrilled by this sudden turn toward algorithmic governance.

According to TechRadar, experts warn that the rush to embed AI in government could open new security holes and put sensitive citizen data at risk, especially with so many details still up in the air.

Critics argue the “move fast and break things” approach might be fine for software startups but not for the world’s biggest bureaucracy.

Thankfully, the repo is still available on Github, despite the GSA’s attempt to hide it in their archives. You can find it here if you want to check it out and kick the tires.

What Happens Next?

The Fourth of July launch is still on. Unless, of course, someone pulls the plug again because of this extremely on-brand screwup.

The only thing certain? We’re all about to discover what happens when the world’s biggest bureaucracy tries to reinvent itself with a bit of help from Silicon Valley—and a lot of AI. Yikes.

Naturally, officials involved in building AI.gov have mostly gone silent since the leak, declining to comment to reporters except to lock down the repo and move it to an archived corner of the GSA’s GitHub, reports The Register.

It’s worth pointing out that we also reached out for comment and will update the post if we hear anything back.

