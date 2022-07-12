AirPods Pro are only $170 for Prime Day

Apple’s AirPods Pro is one of the best headphones for Apple users. That’s indisputable, and with this Prime Day deal, you can get a pair for $170, which is the lowest price Amazon has offered all year.

For that cash, you get awesome active noise cancellation (ANC), helped by passive cancellation due to the earbud’s shape. The AirPods Pro charging case is MagSafe-ready, you get swappable silicone tips, and sweet spatial audio support.

That’s not all you get. Instead of ANC, you can switch to transparency mode to hear what’s going around you, alongside your music. It’s like adding a soundtrack to your life, and with the right music, it’s sublime.

AirPods Pro are also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant for use during workouts. They also provide 4.5 hours of battery life before needing a charge. The charging case has another 19 hours or so of battery life in it, giving you a whole lotta playback time.

Again, to get this price, you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.