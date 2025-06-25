Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Amazon is throwing an AirTag party right before Prime Day. The deal? Buy a three-pack and Amazon will slip a fourth AirTag into your cart for free, dropping the 4-pack price to $74 (down from the usual $99).

That’s $25 each, plus a bonus tag—probably the best price we’ve seen for AirTags since its launch.

What’s the Catch?

No catch, unless you count needing to own an iPhone (or iPad) to use them. Just add the 4-pack to your Amazon cart, and the discount magic happens.

If you’ve ever torn your place apart looking for your keys or—worse—your luggage at baggage claim, AirTags are the digital leash you didn’t know you needed.

AirTags are about the size of a fat quarter, so they fit in anything: keys, wallets, dog collars, backpacks, you name it. Setup is classic Apple: tap your iPhone, and boom—you’re connected.

Each tag has a tiny speaker to play a “Find Me” sound when you’re standing over your couch cushions, and you can even ask Siri to do the dirty work.

Here’s where things get sci-fi: If your lost item is out of Bluetooth range, AirTag taps into Apple’s Find My network, a crowdsourced search party comprising hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads.

Mark your tag as lost, and as soon as anyone with an Apple device walks near it, you get a location ping. It’s like digital bloodhounds, except less slobber.

Is This the Best Deal?

Short answer: Yup. This 4-pack price is as low as it gets, matching or beating Black Friday and Cyber Monday numbers.

If you’ve been on the fence, this is the time to pounce. Just be quick—Amazon loves to jack prices back up the second Prime Day’s over.

Should You Buy?

If you’re the person always muttering, “Where did I put my—” you already know the answer. Even if you’re not, AirTags are basically insurance for anything you’d be sad to lose.

At $74 for four, you could tag your keys, wallet, luggage, and dignity (if you ever find it again).

Want this in your cart before the deal vanishes? Check Amazon, and finally stop searching for your stuff the analog way.

