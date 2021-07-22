All the different types of renewable energy

If you’re someone who checks the news on a regular basis, you might have noticed that the past few months have been rough, especially when it comes to the environment.

From wildfires tearing across much of the United States to the Gulf of Mexico literally catching on fire, climate change is here, and it’s a force to be reckoned with.

While massive corporations and governments are the true culprits behind global warming, individuals can still find ways to help fight the good fight. One of the ways they can do that is by embracing the many types of renewable energy.

To help you better understand the plethora of green energy options you have available, we’ve put together this guide. Read on to learn all about the different types of renewable resources.

Solar Power

Solar power is one of the largest and fastest-growing industries in the United States. As its name suggests, it relies on the sun’s rays to create electricity.

PV cells in solar panels absorb sunlight, which they then use to create an electrical charge. This creates electricity that can flow to wherever it needs to go.

Solar energy is one of the most accessible types of sustainable power. Odds are there’s a local solar company that can help you set up solar panels.

Wind Power

If you’ve ever driven by a field and seen giant windmill-like turbines spinning in the distance, you’ve seen wind power at work.

As gusts of wind cause turbine blades to spin, it creates kinetic energy. The turbines then convert this energy into mechanical energy.

This energy then makes its way to a power grid, where generators can use it as electricity.

Hydroelectric Power

Hydroelectric power is electricity that comes from water, and specifically, moving water.

As water flows through rivers, pipes gather some of it and push it around blades. This causes them to spin and generate electricity.

Hydroelectric power is the most common type of sustainable energy in the United States.

Geothermal Power

Geothermal power is energy that comes from deep inside the Earth. It relies on hot water and steam to power turbines and generate electricity.

Today, we use geothermal energy in many different ways. In some places, people use it to heat baths and showers. In others, they use it to provide power to entire homes and communities.

Take Advantage of the Many Types of Renewable Energy

While businesses and governments need to be held accountable for their destruction of the environment, individuals can also make changes. Now is as good a time as any to make the switch to green energy.

By investing in one or more types of renewable energy, you’ll become a part of the Green Revolution and work towards creating a safer, healthier planet.

