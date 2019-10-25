Alyssa Reichel Describes new tech tools that will make optimize your business

Ever since businesses discovered that customers could reach them and place an order through the telephone, technology has been the darling of the business world. For the business owner, harnessing the power of technology helps boost the productivity of the team, improves communication, and provides a better customer service experience.

Alyssa Reichel is a jewelry boutique owner in North Woodmere, New York, whose tech-powered business has served the elite women in the region known as the Five Towns for over twenty years. “When it comes to technology,” she says, “the landscape is always changing and evolving. However, not every new app will help you save time and money; it’s important to choose the right one for you.”

Communication Tech Tools

Since no business is an isolated island, communication is paramount when it comes to running a profitable company. But communication doesn’t just mean connecting with customers, contractors, and business associates. It covers all realms of communication. Today, remote work is increasingly becoming the norm. It’s important for businesses to be able to reach whoever they need to contact no matter where they are.

According to Alyssa Reichel, some of the best tools to keep the business in touch are Join Me, Zoom, and Slack. “I like Slack as a communication tool,” she says, “because through it, I can reach whoever I need to in my business channel and they can reach me day or night. It offers both public and private conversations for those business-sensitive details, which I love.”

Accounting and Finance Apps

In the age of technology, managing finances for businesses has become a much simpler process. Tasks, like keeping track of expenses, managing the books, and sending out invoices, are part and parcel of the day-to-day running of any business.

Luckily technology has stepped forward to offer tools to help every entrepreneur, from the novice to the most experienced, handle their accounts and finances more efficiently. “When it comes to accounting,” says Alyssa Reichel of North Woodmere, “I like FreshBooks best. It handles all my financing needs smoothly. I also like GnuCash and Wave which are both free. They help me balance my books and send invoices at a fraction of the time it used to take me before I started using them.”

Apps for Customer Service

Whether the business sells a product or offers a service, handling customers and dealing with all the issues that come up are the mark of a flourishing business. While big corporations can afford to have a team of dedicated customer service agents on call 24/7, other small and medium-size businesses don’t have these resources.

However, with online tools such as Hubspot, Olark, and Hootsuite, businesses of all sizes and budgets can provide a professional customer service experience to clients. Moreover, with the widespread use of mobile phones, more companies, including multi-million franchises, are turning to mobile ordering apps. Apps like MenuDrive and ChowNow are helping millions of customers order their favorite meals online on the go.

Marketing Goes Hi-Tech

Marketing is another aspect of the business that eats up a lot of resources. “For the business owner,” Alyssa Reichel from North Woodmere says, “who cares about the brand, marketing is right there at the top of their priority list.” Without marketing, there’s no easy way to reach and connect with the customers.

Apps such as Keap and Buffer make it easier and more cost-effective for businesses of varying sizes to grow their customer base and manage their leads in one database. Marketing time-intensive tasks including email marketing, lead generation, and posting on social media are automated with these nifty marketing tools.

Multi-Purpose Business Apps

Besides these specialized tools with their specific jobs, there are other apps that take care of repetitive tasks thus saving the company precious resources. For project management purposes, Trello is a popular online tool that allows teams to collaborate remotely. Through the app, the project manager assigns tasks to the team, sets deadlines, and tracks the progress of the project from anywhere in the world.

Alyssa Reichel of North Woodmere also recommends a small app for organizing meetings and scheduling appointments called Calendy. It saves time and all the back-and-forth emails that go into setting up meetings.

