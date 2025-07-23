Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Amazon has acquired Bee, a startup that makes wearable AI devices, though the deal hasn’t officially closed yet.

The news was shared by Bee’s co-founder Maria de Lourdes Zollo on LinkedIn, and Amazon later confirmed the acquisition to TechCrunch.

Bee is known for making an affordable AI bracelet ($49.99, plus a $19/month subscription) and an Apple Watch app that listens to conversations to help users remember things, like setting reminders or making to-do lists.

The Bee device is always listening unless the user mutes it.

The idea is to act like a smart companion, someone who listens, helps you remember things, and keeps you organized, rather than just being another gadget.

The company even aims to create a cloud phone, which would mirror your phone so Bee could help manage calls, messages, and notifications.

Other companies like Rabbit and Humane AI have tried similar AI wearables, but they haven’t taken off, partly due to high costs.



Bee stands out because its product is much more affordable and accessible for people who want to try wearable AI without spending a fortune.

Amazon’s acquisition shows it’s getting serious about wearable AI, moving ahead of its home devices like Alexa and Echo.

Other tech giants like Meta, Apple, and OpenAI are also working on AI-powered gadgets, such as smart glasses.

However, AI wearables like Bee come with privacy concerns. Since they’re always listening, people worry about how the recordings are stored and used.

Bee claims that users can delete their data anytime, and that it doesn’t save audio recordings or use them to train AI.

Instead, the AI learns from what it hears and stores useful insights, like a digital memory assistant.

The company is also working on giving users more control, like setting rules for when and where the device can listen.

But with Amazon involved, some users are worried. The company has previously faced criticism for privacy issues, like sharing footage from Ring cameras with police without permission.

It’s unclear whether Bee’s privacy promises will stay the same after the Amazon takeover.

Do you think Amazon’s acquisition of Bee could lead to useful AI wearable technology? Or are you concerned about privacy implications of a device that’s always listening, especially under Amazon’s control? Tell us below in the comments, or reach us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news