Amazon has found yet another way to keep you shopping, even after you thought you were done.

The company announced a new feature called Add to Delivery that lets Prime members tack on last-minute items to their upcoming orders with a single tap.

In other words: forgot the toilet paper? Realized you’re down to your last dog toy? No need to re-checkout, just sneak it into your delivery before it ships.

Here’s how it works: when browsing Amazon’s mobile app or website, eligible items will show a big, bright blue Add to Delivery button.

Hit it, and the item instantly joins your next scheduled order. If you have commitment issues, don’t worry, there’s an Undo option in case you change your mind faster than Amazon’s warehouse bots can blink.

The feature applies to all sorts of stuff: groceries, electronics, books, clothes, and pet gear. Basically, if Amazon can shove it in a box before your driver pulls up, it’s fair game.

Add to Delivery joins a long list of tweaks Amazon has made to shopping logistics over the years.

Remember Amazon Day, the option to bundle everything into one weekday? Or No-Rush Shipping, which bribes you with digital credits if you’re willing to wait?

This new feature flips the script. It’s all about buying more, faster.

The timing is no accident. Amazon has been quietly beefing up its delivery machine. Just this August, the company expanded same-day grocery delivery to 2,000 US cities.

That’s milk, meat, and seafood dropped on your doorstep in hours, powered by a nationwide web of temperature-controlled warehouses that look like something out of a sci-fi supply chain.

For Amazon, the new button isn’t just a convenience. It’s a revenue multiplier.

Every forgotten grocery item or impulse-purchase charging cable now has a direct pipeline into your next box. For customers, it’s one less excuse to leave Amazon’s app for the corner store.

For now, Add to Delivery is exclusive to US Prime members. Which means if you’re not paying the subscription fee, you’ll still have to survive the ancient ritual: place another order.

Is Amazon's Add to Delivery a genuinely useful feature that saves time, or just another clever trap to make you spend more before you realize it? Does convenience like this make our lives better, or are we slowly losing the ability to distinguish between what we need and what Amazon suggests we need?

