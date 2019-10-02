Amazon has a bunch of Apple Watch bands at dirt cheap prices right now

If your Apple Watch band is looking a little outdated these days and you’re looking to spruce things up with a fresh look, Amazon has a pretty sweet deal going on right now that gets you a new Apple Watch band starting at $5 and up. Not bad, right? Especially considering Apple sells theirs starting at $50.

There’s a lot of options here to pick from, and practically every color is up for grabs. Depending on your size and color choice, prices can vary. The cheapest option is $5, and the most expensive one will set you back $39.99. From most of the searches, a big chunk of them are right at the $6 mark. Again, at these prices, it’s practically a steal.

This deal is one of Amazon’s Lightning Deals, meaning it’s only available today or until supplies run out. So if you’ve been meaning to pick up a new Apple Watch, now is the time. Seriously, don’t pass this up. Probably wouldn’t hurt picking up a few at these prices. All the sizes and color options can be found at the link below.

> Apple Watch Band Lightning Deal – $5 – $40

