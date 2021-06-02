Amazon has a bunch of Insignia and Toshiba Smart TVs deeply discounted in a huge one-day sale

If your current smart TV is looking a bit outdated and you’re looking to finally upgrade, well now is a good time to head over to Amazon because right now they’re holding a massive one-day sale on Insignia and Toshiba smart TVs with prices starting as low as $99. Here are the options currently up for grabs in today’s deal:

So there you have it – those are your options. If you were to ask us for a suggestion, that 50″ 4K Toshiba option for $309 is probably the best pick of the bunch, in our opinion.

It’s worth noting that this deal is only available exclusively to Amazon members. If you’re not a member, sign up for a free 30-day free trial here. Once your 30 days are up, you can cancel before the annual $129 fee kicks in. Just keep in mind, these prices are only available for a limited time.

