Deals
Amazon has a bunch of iOttie car mounts and chargers up for grabs in this one-day sale
Today only.
If you’re tired of fumbling for your smartphone while on the road, the best thing you can do for yourself is picking up a smartphone car mount, and if you’re looking to make the jump to one, Amazon has a bunch of options from iOttie up for grabs in a huge one-day sale with savings up to 47%.
There’s a bunch of choices here to choose from. Whether you’re looking for something that attaches to your air vents, windshield, or one that mounts in your barely-used CD player – Amazon has you covered. For the full list of everything that’s being offered up in this sale, click the link above or the button below.
If you’re going to go ahead and take advantage of this sale, just keep in mind, these prices are only good for today. Meaning discounted prices will expire later tonight at midnight. Don’t sleep on this.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds are just $50 right now in this eBay deal
- Become the project manager your company deserves with this $70 course bundle
- Learn how to stop cybercriminals with this $60 ethical hacking course bundle
- Stock up on USB C to Lightning cables for just $6 a pop
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.