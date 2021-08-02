Amazon has a bunch of Netgear products up for grabs in a huge one-day sale

If you’re looking to update your current router or any sort of networking gear, Amazon is hosting a huge one-day sale on a bunch of Netgear networking gear. Whether you’re looking for a new router, WiFi range extender, or more – Amazon has you covered.

There’s a lot included in this deal today, but some of our favorites include this $25 WiFi range extender, this $99 router, or this $330 tri-band mesh WiFi 6 network. This is just the tip of the iceberg. There’s plenty of other options to choose from. The full list can be found here.

Just keep in mind, these prices are only good for today or until supplies run out. So we suggest gobbling up what you can at these prices before they go back up. Click the button below for more information.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.