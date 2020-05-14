Amazon has a handful of Bluetooth speakers generously discounted in a one-day sale

Summer is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to add a new Bluetooth speaker to the lineup, Amazon is discounting a number of Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speakers in a one-day sale.

You have plenty of choices to pick from too. You have the Soundcore Boost down to $45 (normally $60), the Soundcore Mini for $17 (usually $22), the Soundcore Flare+ priced at $70 (typically $100), and lastly the Soundcore Pro+ marked down to $51 (normally $90).

These are some pretty generous discounts, and we wouldn’t think twice about jumping on any of these. All of these speakers have stellar user reviews, and we’re confident you’ll be pleased with your purchase after trying one of these out for a while.

But just remember, these prices are only good for today, so we suggest pulling the trigger on this sooner than later. For more details, click the button below.

