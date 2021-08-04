Amazon has a handful of Yeedi robot vacuums up for grabs in a huge one-day sale

If you’re looking to dip your toes into the wonderful and convenient world of robot vacuums but don’t want to go poor getting one, Amazon has a sale with your name written all over it. Today only, Amazon has a handful of Yeedi robot vacuums deeply discounted in a massive one-day sale.

Regardless of your budget, there’s something here for everyone. Prices range from $159 to $399. If we were to pick our favorite, we highly recommend this option for $239. You get a self-empty station, visual mapping and navigation, and a whole lot more. The full list of everything that’s up for grabs can be found here.

Whether you plan to buy one right now or later on today, just note, you only have today to jump on these prices. Come tomorrow, the prices on these will go back up. For more details, click the button below.

