Amazon has a huge one day sale on PC accessories, digital storage, and more

If you got some money to burn, Amazon is running a pretty sweet deal today that offers some insane discounts on PC accessories, digital storage, WiFi extenders, routers, and a whole lot more. Seriously, there’s a lot here.

The deal, which is only good for today, features a lot of familiar names like SanDisk, Razer, TP-Link, Netgear, Acer, and more. So whatever you’re getting here, you know it’s good. Out of everything that’s being discounted in today’s deal, the big-ticket items are digital storage. Those seem to be getting the bigger discounts.

We’ll outline some of our favorites below, but for the full list of items Amazon is offering up today in its one-day sale, click here. If you can’t see the Amazon widgets below, disable your ad blocker and refresh the page.

















Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.