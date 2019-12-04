Amazon has a sweet deal that gets you an Echo Dot and a smart plug for just $27

If you’re running out of gift ideas or just want to splurge a little on yourself, Amazon has a bundle deal that scores you an Echo Dot and a TP-Link smart plug for just $27. Without the deal, the bundle usually costs $73, so yea, this is a pretty killer discount.

With an Echo Dot and a smart plug in your home, the possibilities are endless. You can turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices. Not to mention, if you use the smart plug with your Christmas tree, you can tell Alexa to turn on/off the lights with a simple voice command.

At just $27, you’d be crazy to pass up this deal. These make excellent gifts and stocking stuffers. Plus, you won’t go broke buying them. More information can be found by clicking the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.