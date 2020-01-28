Amazon has a ton of monitors insanely discounted in a massive one-day sale

If you’re desperately in need of a second monitor or need to upgrade your current one (we’re looking at you, Josiah), Amazon is hosting a massive one-day on a bunch of really great monitors. We’re seeing saving up to 30%. But you’ll have to act fast – these prices are only good for today.

There’s a bunch of monitors up for grabs here, but for the list of everything being offered up, this link will get you there. Some of our favorite deals include this Acer 24-inch widescreen gaming monitor for $129 (usually $200). This Acer Nitro 27-inch monitor is down to a whopping $270 (normally $350). If you need something on the cheap, this 27-inch curved Spector monitor is down to $119 (normally $160).

This is just the tip of the iceberg, for the rest of the monitors being offered up in this one-day sale, click the button below. Again, these prices are only good for today, so if you’ve been meaning to add a second monitor to your setup or upgrade your current one, now is the time.

