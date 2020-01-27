Deals
Amazon has a ton of Tile trackers deeply discounted in a massive one-day sale
Don’t pass this up. These prices are only good for today.
We’re big fans of Tile’s Bluetooth trackers here at KnowTechie, and if you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about, Amazon is hosting a massive one-day sale on a bunch of their products. But you’ll have to act fast – these prices are only available for today only.
So, what’s up for grabs? Well, there’s a bunch. If you’re looking for a low-cost solution, there’s the Tile Mate, which is marked down to $15 apiece. They normally sell at $25. If you need more than one tracking device, you can get a four-pack of Tile Mates for just $40. There’s a lot more available in this one-day sale, for the full list, click here.
Tile products can come in insanely clutch when you really need them and getting them on the cheap is a no-brainer. If this is something you’ve been meaning to get, now is the time. These prices will expire tomorrow. For more information, click the button below.
