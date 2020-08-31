Amazon is blowing out a bunch of Razer PC gaming gear in a huge one-day sale

Amazon’s Deal of the Day often has a bunch of junk that nobody wants, but today is very different with some huge discounts on a bunch of sweet PC gaming gear you’ll eventually need some time down the line. Whether you need a new laptop to game on the go, or some peripherals to improve your raiding skills in your favorite MMO, there’s a little something for everyone here.

So what’s included in today’s deal? Honestly, there’s a bunch to sift through, but if you need the full list, be sure to click here.

Our favorites include Razer’s Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad for $59 (usually $80) and this Razer Basilisk gaming mouse for $50 (normally $70). But if you’re looking to really ball out on a new gaming laptop, this Razer Blade 15 2020 laptop absolutely takes the cake. Right now it’s down to $2,559 from its original price of $3,300. Again the full list of everything that’s up for grabs can be found here.

The kicker with these deals is you only have today to jump on them. Come midnight, these prices, unfortunately, go back up. So grab what you can before that happens. For more details, click the button below.

