Amazon is blowing out a handful of PS4’s best exclusives at just $20 each

If your current PS4 game collection has you a little burnt out and you’re looking to dip your toes into some highly-coveted PS4 exclusives, Amazon has a handful of options for you to try out for $20 each.

Unfortunately, you only get four games to choose from. These include Days Gone, Death Stranding, Nioh 2, and Dreams. While there are only four options available, the main takeaway here is that you’re only paying $20 for each of them. You could get all four and still be under $100. If you paid the full price for each of them, the total amount would run you somewhere in the ballpark of $240.

Either way, it’s your choice which games you go with. But if you were to ask us, Days Gone and Death Stranding are our best suggestions. Well, what are you waiting for? Have at it!

