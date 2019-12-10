Deals
Amazon is blowing out Echo Dots at just $25 a pop
If you still working on your holiday shopping, Echo Dots make great gifts.
Time is running out if you’re still working on your holiday shopping list, and if you need a quick idea on the cheap, Amazon has the third-generation Echo Dot down to just $25. They normally sell for $50.
These are great devices. They’re extremely helpful and useful when you really need them. A lot of us here at KnowTechie have at least one in our home and we can’t imagine life without it.
Scoring a new Echo Dot at just $25 is an insanely good deal and we wouldn’t think twice about passing this up. The newest Echo Dots are just $35 if you prefer to go down that route. We highly recommend scooping one up. Makes for a perfect holiday gift. Act fast tho, this may be the last time you see these at this price.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Learn a new side hustle with this ultimate 2020 web designer & developer bundle at over 97% off
- This deal saves you 99% on a complete 2020 Adobe CC Certification Bundle
- Score a lifetime subscription to VPNSecure for an unbelievable $21
- Score 9 premium Mac apps in this pay what you want Mac bundle
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.