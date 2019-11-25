Amazon is blowing out Fire 7 tablets for just $30 in an early Black Friday deal

In preparation for Black Friday, Amazon’s selling their Fire 7 Tablet in the 16GB model at just $29.99. It normally sells for $49.99, and it’s almost unheard of that it drops to this low of a price. For that price, you could get one for every room in your house, and make Amazon’s smart voice assistant, Alexa, a feature across your home.

It comes in a variety of colors, including black, red, yellow and blue, and has a 7″ IPS screen for good color reproduction while you watch your media. The biggest issue of these tablets is the lack of internal storage, so be sure to grab a microSD card for it so you don’t run out of space in the first week of using the device.

$30 for a tablet is really good and this should be something that should be heavily considered. If you’re stuck on someone on what to get them this holiday season, consider this. It won’t cost you much.



