Amazon is blowing out premium Spigen Apple Watch Bands at just $7 each

If your Apple Watch band is looking a little outdated these days and you’re looking to spruce things up with a fresh look, Amazon has a pretty sweet deal going on right now that gets you a new Spigen Apple Watch bands for just $7 using code SPIGEN50. Not bad, right? Especially considering Apple sells theirs at $50.

So what’s up for grabs? You have two options and a few different color choices. Here’s what’s available:

Just keep in mind, to get the discount you’ll have to enter promo code SPIGEN50 at checkout to see your savings. But that’s it – simple as that.

We don’t normally see Spigen offer this sort of discount on Apple Watch bands, so if you’re a fan of their products and need a new Apple Watch band, we suggest jumping on this as soon as you can. We’re guessing some of these will sell out fast, so it probably wouldn’t hurt picking up a few before they’re gone.

