Amazon is blowing out refurbished Ring Video Doorbells at just $120 each

If you’ve been eyeing a Ring Video Doorbell Pro but haven’t pulled the trigger due to its price, well, you’re in luck because Amazon is blowing out refurbished units at just $120 a pop. They normally sell at $249.

When it comes to video doorbells, the Ring Pro is one of the best money can buy right now. It offers high-quality images and video, records at night or in low-light conditions, and it even features two-way audio, allowing you to listen and respond to whatever you’re monitoring. And it attaches onto your existing hardwired doorbell. For the rest of the features, check this out.

Listen, $120 for this is an absolute steal. We haven’t seen it this cheap so we suggest smashing that buy button before this deal expires or sells out. According to the product page, it looks like the deal expires tomorrow so again, timing is everything here. Click the button below for more details.

