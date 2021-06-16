Amazon is blowing out this iPhone 12 case for just a measly $4

Did you recently get yourself a brand new iPhone 12? If you did, you should really slap a case on that puppy. The last thing you want is to have the phone all scratched up. And if you ever drop it, just know, it’s protected.

If you’re looking to add a case to your newly acquired purchase on the cheap then we have a deal for you. For a limited time, Amazon has this clear iPhone 12 case discounted down to just $4. Yup, just $4. Just clip the 10% on-site coupon and use promo code KUAV8FAJ at checkout.

Seriously, one of the most defeating things you can experience is dropping your new phone only to see your screen get cracked or scuffed up. Save yourself the headache and just pony up the $4. You literally have nothing to lose other than $4. Click the button below for more information.

