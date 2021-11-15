Amazon is knocking off up to 53% on select EA Sports titles like Madden NFL 22 and more

If you’ve been meaning to pick up any of EA Sports’ excellent sports titles like Madden NFL 22, FIFA 22, and NHL 22 – drop what you’re doing and check out this limited-time sale from Amazon. Right now, they’re offering up some incredible discounts with savings of up to 53%.

Some of the best discounts being offered up are for titles like Madden NFL 22 and FIFA 22. The PS5 version of Madden is selling for $45 (typically $70) and FIFA 22 for $40 on the Xbox One (usually $60). The full list can be found here but here are some of our favorite picks below:

With the holiday shopping season closing in on us, this is a great time to pick up some killer games on the cheap. Whether you’re gifting these out or shopping for yourself, these are great prices that shouldn’t be overlooked.

But don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on these, there’s no telling when Amazon decides to pull the rug away on these discounts, so it probably wouldn’t hurt to jump on these prices sooner than later. Click the button below for more info.

