Amazon Luna game streaming comes to Samsung smart TVs

Amazon Luna is joining the other game streaming services on Samsung’s 2022 lineup of smart TVs. Luna is coming to the Samsung Gaming Hub, alongside the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, and Nvidia GeForce Now.

The companies announced their new partnership in a press release on Samsung’s website earlier this week.

The partnership will bring Amazon’s Luna game streaming service to Samsung TVs and monitors, but only to the 2022 versions equipped with the new Samsung Gaming Hub.

“With Amazon Luna joining Samsung Gaming Hub, we are offering more choices than ever for players to jump into the games they love and to discover new ones,” said Samsung Director of Product Management for Gaming, Mike Lucero.

This move is representative of a much larger shift that’s currently happening in the gaming world. Game streaming services, like Amazon Luna, are starting to become more popular and available on more platforms.

Microsoft is even working on a standalone device that will be made specifically for Xbox Cloud Gaming, potentially eliminating the need for an Xbox console.

And Samsung has seemingly recognized this shift and taken advantage of it with its latest TV and monitor line. With Samsung Gaming Hub, gamers will only need their TV and a Bluetooth controller to play cloud games with Amazon Luna.

Some of the compatible smart TVs currently include the QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022), the QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022), and the Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV (2022).

Of course, cloud gaming, in general, is still in relatively early stages. It still has a long way to go to catch up with traditional, downloaded games.

But the technology is improving pretty quickly. And it might not be too long before we don’t need a dedicated gaming console at all.

