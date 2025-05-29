Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Stellantis, the car company behind brands like Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler, announced a big partnership with Amazon three years ago.

The goal was to create advanced in-car software by 2024. This would include things like voice assistants, shopping features, personalized settings, and even self-driving capabilities.

All this was part of Stellantis’ larger plan to make $22.5 billion per year from software alone. But that plan has now changed.

According to Reuters, the partnership between Stellantis and Amazon is winding down, and many Amazon employees who were working on the project have either been reassigned or left the company.

Originally, Stellantis had a three-part software vision:

STLA Brain – the core electrical and software system for vehicles.

STLA SmartCockpit – a platform that would offer drivers things like navigation, voice controls, online shopping, and in-car payments, all customized to individual users.

AutoDrive – a self-driving system developed in partnership with BMW.

Amazon was mainly helping with the SmartCockpit, using its tech to make the in-car experience more personal and interactive based on driver behavior and preferences.

Now, Stellantis says it will continue to develop the SmartCockpit system, but with a pivot to Google’s Android-based software.

While the deeper collaboration with Amazon is being scaled back, Stellantis says Amazon is still a partner in other areas.

For example, they’ll keep using Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support vehicle technology in the cloud, and Alexa will remain a feature in some cars.

Back in 2021, Stellantis had big dreams of putting 34 million connected cars on the road by 2030. It had plans to offer drivers and passengers new features through subscriptions and in-car purchases.

To make that happen, Stellantis formed partnerships with Amazon, BMW, Foxconn, and Waymo.

Although the original Amazon partnership didn’t work out as expected, Stellantis is still pushing ahead with its digital future, just now with a different tech partner and approach.

