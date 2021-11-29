Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick is down to an unbelievable $25 right now

It seems like there’s like a million streaming devices out there these days and with so many options it’s hard to nail down the best one for your needs. If you’re like most people, it all boils down to price. If this sounds like you, Amazon is blowing out the Fire TV Stick 4K at just $25 a pop. They normally sell for $50.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is perfect for any streaming needs. It’s packed with a ton of features, like being able to launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Plus, the added bonus of watching 4K content from Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO is a nice touch. This is just the tip of the iceberg, the rest of the features can be found here.

$25 for an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is an absolute steal. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date on this, so it probably wouldn’t hurt jumping on this now. Click the button below for more information.

