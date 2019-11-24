Deals
Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick is usually $50, but right now you can get it for just $25
This is a killer deal, do not pass this up. Makes for a great gift this holiday season.
It seems like there’s like a million streaming devices out there these days and with so many options it’s hard to nail down the best one for your needs. If you’re like most people, it all boils down to price. If this sounds like you, Amazon is blowing out the 4K Fire TV Sticks at just $25 a pop. They normally sell for $50.
Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick is perfect for any streaming needs. It’s packed with a ton of features, like being able to launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote. Plus, the added bonus of watching 4K content from Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO is a nice touch. This is just the tip of the iceberg, the rest of the features can be found here.
$25 for an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is an absolute steal. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date on this, so it probably wouldn’t hurt jumping on this now. We don’t know how long this will last. Don’t miss out.
