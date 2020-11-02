Deals
Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest price again, just $45 right now
$45 matches the same price Amazon had these for Prime Day.
If you’re looking for something with a little more functionality than the Echo or Echo Dot, allow us to introduce you to Amazon’s Echo Show 5. It’s a smaller Echo Show aimed as a bedside or desk companion. It’s essentially Alexa stuffed into a smaller screen.
If this sounds like your cup of tea, Amazon is blowing them out at just $45 a pop right now. They normally sell for $90 a piece, so you’re seeing a $45 discount, matching Prime Day pricing. So yea, not too shabby at all.
As a desk or bedside companion, I can see how this would make a lot of sense. I’m the guy who manually sets my phone’s alarm every night before I go to sleep. So having this at my bedside would come in insanely clutch. But at the same time, a $40 Echo Dot essentially does the same job too.
