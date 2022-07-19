Amazon’s Prime Video is getting a much-needed design overhaul

Amazon has revealed that it is finally giving the Prime Video app a much-needed redesign. The app’s user experience has been subpar for years, and the company has decided it’s time to bring a new face to its popular streaming app.

The company revealed its upgrade plans in a blog post earlier this week. The initial rollout of the new user experience starts this week for Android and living room streaming devices, like Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and game consoles.

Additionally, it’ll be available on iOS and via web browser in the coming months. Smart TVs will most likely see a gradual rollout depending on the manufacturer.

The new app now resembles what most of us are used to from our streaming apps. There are banners for different categories showing the platform’s popular content. And there are six primary category pages to help you navigate.

The categories at launch include Home, Store, Find, Live TV, Free with Ads, and My Stuff. Using these six pages, it should be much easier to navigate Prime Video and find the shows or movies you’re looking for.

The app has added updated carousels that show information about shows as you hover over them from the main page. Amazon has also made it easier to know exactly what content is available for free with your Prime subscription.

This overhaul comes at a great time for Amazon ahead of some major updates to the platform. The highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power show is coming in September. And Thursday Night Football comes to the platform in full force around the same time.

Hopefully, this overhaul makes navigating the Prime Video app easier for everyday users, and I’m sure we’ll see even more changes as the new app is rolled out.

