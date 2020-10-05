An alternative way to make money from gaming

Gaming has become a massively popular hobby for millions of people. And it’s easy to see why. It’s a great way to escape from everyday life and just relax, whether it’s racing friends on Mario Kartor blasting heads on Call of Duty. Since the day of four-player sessions on Goldeneye, gaming has evolved. It’s moved online; it’s more fun; there’s an immense community spirit. And now people are making money from it.

Gaming from fun to funds

Playing games is a great way to have fun and entertain yourself. And there are so many different types of games out there that there is something for everyone. From platformers to shooters to sports games to the block building sensation Minecraft, we can all enjoy gaming.

Over the years, we’ve seen a considerable shift to online gaming and not just multiplier games. Games like Minecraft have seen players create their own worlds for others to enjoy, and this is something that companies are capitalizing on. They’re making games that can help you generate revenue. And it’s a lot different from the current method.

Right now, the key ways to make money when playing is if you’re a professional. E-sports has blown up, with professional teams and players competing for substantial cash prizes. While it might seem like the teenage kid’s dream to be a professional gamer, it does still take a lot of time, practice, and commitment to make it to the big leagues and succeed. But that’s not to say there aren’t other ways you can enjoy gaming and still make money. We’ve got cryptocurrency and games like The Sandbox to thank for that.

The Sandbox is a game that operates on the Ethereum blockchain, which means you don’t have to worry about becoming a pro gamer to make money. By developing your own gaming concepts, such as levels, lands, and items to sell in the in-game marketplace, you can earn revenue while enjoying a growing online gaming community.

Step inside The Sandbox

Sandbox games are some of the most popular games around. So, imagine a game that doesn’t just offer you the ability to roam around free, exploring new opportunities, and undertaking new adventures; but instead lets you become the architect of your own virtual world. That’s what you get with The Sandbox, one of the best new crypto games that allows you to build and own your experiences while generating money from them.

What makes it different from popular games like Minecraft and Roblox is that everything you make in the game, you own. It’s decentralized, which means when you create assets or challenges, you can charge the virtual currency, and you’re the one that gets the revenue – you own it all, compared to a centralized game that still retains control of everything.

While being part of a massive online community is part of the fun of online gaming, the fact that you can make money playing crypto games is also a huge plus. And to get started, all you need is to get your hands on some $SAND.

Putting $SAND to good use

$SAND is the main currency in The Sandbox. It’s an ERC-20 utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for all critical transactions within the game. They range from buying assets from the marketplace or competing in other players’ challenges, as well as helping you to develop your own concepts and sell them to others for even more $SAND.

With $SAND, you can use it for many things. As a buyer, you can buy equipment or clothes for your avatar or try out different games. While you’re actually playing these games, you can earn more $SAND for completing challenges.

But it’s not just a case of collecting coins as you go (this isn’t Sonic the Hedgehog or Mario), you can build up your own mini-empire. And it’s a lot more lucrative than building a settlement on Fallout 4. For instance, with $SAND, you can buy LAND, which is exactly what it says it is. The more LAND you have, the more space you have to create your own levels – which other players will pay you $SAND to have a go on. You can also create your own ASSETS to the marketplace, essentially selling unique items that other players will pay you for with SAND.

The Sandbox has its own virtual economy that makes its own metaverse go around. And every single player is integral to it all. Not only is it fun and enjoyable to play and explore, but with the cryptocurrency mechanisms behind the game’s economy, you’ve got a chance to earn active and passive revenue while you’re playing. The dream of being a pro gamer is now easily within reach.

