Andrew Kleek explains how technology has influenced event management

Technological innovation has propelled event management into a new era, changing many aspects of the industry as it continuously expands its reach.

Events contribute $115 billion dollars to the United States gross domestic product (GDP), according to Meeting Professionals International, while nations like India, Japan, and the U.K. are also experiencing significant growth.

Any expansion requires technology that will suit the customers’ needs and develop an easier method of executing event production.

Andrew Kleek, a serial entrepreneur who specializes in such events, has revealed a few ways that technology has impacted the current state of event management.

Mobile Tickets

Every industry is being influenced by mobile modernization and, in the case of events, it is being highly utilized for ticket purchasing systems. Andy Kleek points out that this` approach allows tickets to be available to all fans in all places. Meanwhile, vendors can also achieve much more via mobile ticketing, accessing and managing the ticket back-end in a simpler fashion than what was found in the older terminal-based systems.

Essentially, anyone in possession of a mobile smartphone can now become a ticketing point-of-sale. Additionally, many events now allow people to just pull up the ticket on their phone rather than having people print out hard copies.

Consumers are adamant about having fully accommodated mobile experiences during the events, as research indicates that usage rates for mobile apps can reach as high as 94 percent at certain events. Venues, promoters, and planners must partner with providers that can provide them with this mobile edge, especially when one considers that customer adoption is typically rapid. Research from Guidebook discovered that 88 percent of event professionals claimed that the usage of event apps boosted attendee engagement.

Reading into Fan Data

As an experienced event organizer, Andy Kleek can attest to how organizers and promoters are committed to understanding who the attendees are that arrive to their shows. Since much of this information is available on the internet’s numerous social media outlets, promoters realize that technology gives them a massive opportunity to collect data about their fans for future marketing purposes.

Mobile ticketing has created a system that sees tickets scanned upon entry, for all attendees, and event organizers can gather data by implementing big data technology.

Using this, they can create a specifically targeted marketing plan, because such software can collect, process and analyze data effectively. With the amount of time that they can save, event organizers are able to apportion their efforts on marketing various events.

Technology such as scannable QR codes, often used for online ticketing, can serve event professionals tremendously, giving them the means to collect data from attendees that are routinely scanning different objects at a live event.

Near Field Communication (NFC), an example of a location-based tracking used by companies like Google can provide further insight into a consumer’s experience. Seeing as how Google is already tracking and publishing data regarding high-traffic times at entertainment venues, the company could target data relating to what type of searches are to occur at a live event. By tracking where users most consistently purchase concessions or merchandise, phones with NFC enabled could assist event organizers with valuable data as well.

Certainly, the venues can utilize this data in their campaigns and pay attention to every fan, striving to ensure that a special experience is formed for all comers.

Virtual Reality & Future Trends

Virtual reality (VR) is presenting the possibility of fans receiving a 360˚interactive experience from their selected seat prior to even entering a stadium, Andrew Kleek states.

Our future might consist of eliminating the need for physical attendance at live events altogether, if VR’s steady evolvement proceeds. Fans would be permitted to view events from their own homes, participating in a live event at a more affordable price than what is commonly found in traditional ticket expenses.

Soon, says Andy, cashless events could be the norm in live events, with mobile payments such as Apple Pay and social payment platforms like Venmo already replacing cash transactions mostly. It has the potential to decrease the costs that venues are forced to deal with in terms of cash management.

Although these new technologies are exciting to contemplate, some professionals may still be reluctant to implement them because of costs and concerns about how it might negatively mark a consumer’s event experience.

Andrew Kleek concludes that event organizers must be careful in deciding which technologies they incorporate, as the primary purpose will be to earn the best return on their investment in revenue generation and attendee satisfaction.

