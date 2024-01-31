Deals
Cut the cord on Android Auto with a discounted Motorola MA1 adapter
The Motorola MA1 is super affordable right now, so don’t miss out on this deal.
Transform your driving experience with the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter – now just $60 at Amazon, a 32% discount! Imagine hitting the road and accessing your Android phone’s features seamlessly without a tangle of cables.
The Motorola MA1 has a recommended retail price of $89.99, but you can get it for $60.93 right now.
The Motorola MA1 is a great way to make your Android Auto a wireless experience. You'll no longer have to pull your phone from your pocket and plug it in before leaving for work in the morning.
- Affordable way to make Android Auto wireless.
- Reliably connects your phone to the car.
- Super easy to use.
Access maps, media, and messages effortlessly on your car display. The MA1 is the only USB adapter with Google-licensed bridge technology, ensuring a reliable wireless connection in any Android Auto-equipped vehicle.
Plug the MA1 adapter into your car’s USB port, pair it with your active Android smartphone, and voilà – instant wireless access to Android Auto, with no need for a master’s degree in tech wizardry.
Armed with 5 GHz WiFi, your favorite apps appear on your car display as if by magic faster than you can say, “Are we there yet?” Perfect for keeping your focus on the road, not on fumbling with your device.
The sleek, compact unit won’t cramp your style or your console space. It’s accompanied by a gel pad to keep things snug and secure, no matter how bumpy the ride gets.
Don’t miss this chance to upgrade to a clutter-free, cable-free driving experience with Motorola’s MA1 adapter. Be quick – deals like this fly out the door! Head to Amazon and bring your car into the future for just $60.
The Motorola MA1 is a great way to make your Android Auto a wireless experience. You'll no longer have to pull your phone from your pocket and plug it in before leaving for work in the morning.
Editors’ Recommendations:
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.