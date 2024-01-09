Android data recovery: Highest success rate for photos & videos

In our monotonous life, photos and videos capture the melodies of our most precious moments with our families and friends. These photos and pictures are evidence of memories.

But what happens when these notes are accidentally deleted? What happens when you get to know you are never going to get a taste of those precious moments in the future?

Fear not! We are going to make you introduce to the best Android data recovery software 2024 for you so that you can get back your precious videos or memories.

In this guide, we will introduce you to Eassiy Android Data Recovery software, its overall view, and its features.

Eassiy Android Data Recovery has the highest success rate for photos and videos in the entire industry. Stay with us in order to know more!

Which file type is the most important for an Android data recovery?

Image: KnowTechie

So, which file type is the most important in the complex world of Android data recovery?

It is a question that all users who have experienced the heartbreaking moment of losing important data have understood.

In simple terms, pictures frequently take the spotlight. They capture the core of our memories, seizing moments in time that we yearn to experience again.

A snapshot is a visual record of our lives, not just an image. It can be as though a chapter from our book has been lost when these pixels are gone.

Videos, however, enhance our memories with sound and motion. They catch the actual emotions that a static photo would miss, such as laughter and first steps.

It’s as though the story of an event is lost when videos go missing. However, the heroes that go unnoticed are the messages and documents.

They are like an online archive of our conversations and ideas, full of important information.

A disappearing message thread can feel like you’ve lost a discussion with a friend, and losing a document could mean you’ve lost some crucial information.

Every file type in this symphony of digital content adds to the soundtrack of our digital life. Therefore, all types of files are important for Android data recovery.

Which Android data recovery has the highest success rate for photo and video?

Image: KnowTechie

It is common knowledge that Eassiy Android Data Recovery is a premier supplier of photo and video recovery services.

One of its advantages is that it may preview files before recovering them. Other strong points include its versatility and user-friendly interface.

In addition to working with RAW disks and missing partitions, the data recovery tool can recover data from a large range of devices and storage media. It offers three data recovery modes.

Eassiy searches through your phone’s memory to find lost photos and other data. It supports more than 6000+ Android devices and can easily get you back data.

Eassiy’s modest price and the availability of a free edition of its products allow it to provide total security for your digital memories at a cost-effective price.

Image: KnowTechie

Key features:

All-inclusive file recovery: Eassiy Android Data Recovery takes great satisfaction in its capacity to do thorough scans that cover every digital detail. It aims to retrieve all of your lost images and videos.

Eassiy Android Data Recovery takes great satisfaction in its capacity to do thorough scans that cover every digital detail. It aims to retrieve all of your lost images and videos. Easy-to-use interface: The interface is designed to be user-friendly. So, even individuals who are not well-versed in technical terms can start. They can finish the recovery process with ease.

The interface is designed to be user-friendly. So, even individuals who are not well-versed in technical terms can start. They can finish the recovery process with ease. Broad file format support: Eassiy Android Data Recovery promises to be compatible with a wide variety of 16+ file types, regardless of whether the lost data is in JPEG, PNG, MP4, or any other well-known format

Eassiy Android Data Recovery promises to be compatible with a wide variety of 16+ file types, regardless of whether the lost data is in JPEG, PNG, MP4, or any other well-known format Preview feature: Users can view a preview of the files that have been found before committing to the recovery, giving them an idea of what may still be able to be recovered.

Users can view a preview of the files that have been found before committing to the recovery, giving them an idea of what may still be able to be recovered. Scan ability: Eassiy can scan 1000+ files in more than some seconds.

Pros:

Easily recover photos and videos from root and unrooted devices

Can restore photos/videos from SIM card, SD card, and Android storage.

It has the ability to restore WhatsApp messages & attachments without needing backup.

It provides a quick and deep scan facility with 24/7 technical support.

Cons:

Limited features come with the trial version.

How to recover video and photos with Eassiy Android Data Recovery

It can be saddening to lose priceless images and videos. But you can restore your memories with Eassiy Android Data Recovery. Follow these instructions below to recover photos and videos from your Android.

Step 1: Install Eassiy Android Data Recovery, after downloading it

Install Eassiy Android Data Recovery on your PC. Please be sure that you have the updated version of the software.

Image: KnowTechie

Step 2: Connect your Android device to the PC

Connect your Android handset to the PC using a USB cable. Be sure whether your phone is set up for USB debugging. If it is not, then please follow the on-screen instructions.

Image: KnowTechie

Step 3: Choose data types

After connecting, a screen will appear asking you to choose the kinds of data you wish to get. Then, start the scanning process.

Image: KnowTechie

Step 5: Review and choose the files to recover

When it is done, Eassiy will show a list of files that can be recovered. If you’re not sure which files you wish to recover, you have the option to preview them. Pick the exact images and videos that you want to have returned.

Step 6: Begin the process of restoration

Select the desired files and press the “Recover” button. Then, choose your destination to save it up on your PC.

Image: KnowTechie

Final thoughts

It is common for people to face data loss due to accidental deletion, hardware failure, or a malicious attack. As a result, victims of data loss are often seen panicking.

In order to get over this problem, Android data recovery software comes to your aid. In this guide, we showed how Eassiy Android Data Recovery can be the ultimate guardian angel for users facing data loss.

It provides a fully secure data recovery process. It also makes sure to protect the privacy of your data.

The sentence could be adjusted slightly for clarity and smoother flow:

We recommend selecting Easy Android Data Recovery software to retrieve your valuable photos and videos.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.