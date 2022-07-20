Android users: delete these apps – they’re riddled with malware

Over 50 Android apps have been found hiding malware, once again. Google has removed the apps from the Play Store, but you should check your devices to ensure you don’t have any of them installed.

In fact, BleepingComputer reports that this group of malicious Android apps was downloaded over 300,000 times. As a result, that led to “stolen data, social media account takeovers, SMS interception, and unauthorized charges to their mobile numbers.” Ouch.

In that case, if you have any apps installed from the list below, delete them immediately. After that, it’s probably worth doing a device clean-up to remove any stray files.

Delete these Android apps, they contain malware

50 Android apps have been found to contain the Joker malware. Thankfully, all of them have been removed from the Google Play Store, but you should check your device to ensure you don’t have any installed.

Found new family of malware that subscribe to premium services 👀



8 applications since June 2021, 2 apps always in Play Store, +3M installs 💀💀



No webview like #Joker but only http requests



Let’s call it #Autolycos 👾#Android #Malware #Evina pic.twitter.com/SgTfrAOn6H — Maxime Ingrao (@IngraoMaxime) July 13, 2022

For the most part, the Joker malware is an information stealer, taking SMS content and contact lists. Then, it subscribes the victim to premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services.

As shown below, here is the full list of Android apps found to be hiding the Joker malware (via Zscaler):

Simple Note Scanner – com.wuwan.pdfscan

Private Messenger – com.recollect.linkus

Smart Messages – com.toukyoursms.timemessages

Blood Pressure Checker – com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang

Memory Silent Camera – com.silentmenory.timcamera

Light Messages – com.lilysmspro.lighting

Send SMS – exazth.message.send.text.sms

Instant Messenger – com.sbdlsms.crazymessager.mmsrec

Fonts Emoji Keyboard – com.zemoji.fontskeyboard

Mini PDF Scanner – com.mnscan.minipdf

Creative Emoji Keyboard – com.whiteemojis.creativekeyboard.ledsloard

Fonts Emoji Keyboard – com.symbol.fonts.emojikeyboards

Funny Emoji Message – com.funie.messagremo

Professional Messages – com.adore.attached.message

Chat SMS – com.maskteslary.messages

Wow Translator – com.imgtop.camtranslator

Cool Messages – com.learningz.app.cool.messages

Chat Text SMS – com.echatsms.messageos

Emoji Theme Keyboard – com.gobacktheme.lovelyemojikeyboard

Text SMS – com.ptx.textsms

Come Messages – com.itextsms.messagecoming

Rich Theme Message – com.getmanytimes.richsmsthememessenge

Advanced SMS – com.fromamsms.atadvancedmmsopp

Classic Game Messenger – com.classcolor.formessenger.sic

Private Game Messages – com.message.game.india

Social Message – com.colorsocial.message Universal PDF Scanner – com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver

Premium SMS – com.premium.put.trustsms

Text Emoji SMS – messenger.itext.emoji.mesenger

Funny Keyboard – com.soundly.galaxykeyboard

Custom Themed Keyboard – com.custom.keyboardthemes.galaxiy

Themes Photo Keyboard – com.themes.bgphotokeyboard

Themes Chat Messenger – com.relish.messengers

Cool Keyboard – com.colate.gthemekeyboard

Smart SMS Messages – com.sms.mms.message.ffei.free

Fancy SMS – con.sms.fancy

Personal Message – com.crown.personalmessage

Magic Photo Editor – com.amagiczy.photo.editor

All Photo Translator – myphotocom.allfasttranslate.transationtranslator

Smile Emoji – com.balapp.smilewall.emoji

All Language Translate – com.exclusivez.alltranslate

Blood Pressure Diary – bloodhold.nypressure.mainheart.ratemy.mo.depulse.app.tracker.diary

Hi Text SMS – ismos.mmsyes.message.texthitext.bobpsms

iMessager – start.me.messager

Camera Translator – com.haixgoback.outsidetext.languagecameratransla

Painting Photo Editor – com.painting.pointeditor.photo

Quick Talk Message – mesages.qtsms.messenger

Professional Messenger – com.akl.smspro.messenger

Style Message – com.istyle.messagesty

Timestamp Camera – allready.taken.photobeauty.camera.timestamp

Another app, Vanilla Snap Camera (cam.vanilla.snapp) was stealing Facebook logins. This was installed roughly 5,000 times, so ensure it’s not on your devices.

And one last app, Unicc QR Scanner (com.qrdscannerratedx), hid Coper malware. In this case, Coper targets banking apps in Europe, Australia, and South America. Once installed, it can manage SMS, log keystrokes, and almost anything the hacker can think of.

Stay safe on your devices

With this in mind, you can take a few simple steps to protect yourself from malware on your Android device.

First, avoid installing unknown messaging apps. In particular, those sent to you by friends who could already be infected. That’s because messaging apps request access to SMS and can take your two-factor authentication one-time-passwords.

Additionally, read app reviews before installing, and stick to large, well-known publishers. Furthermore, pay attention to what permissions the app is asking for. If anything seems weird, it probably is, so delete it immediately.

