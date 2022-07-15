Eight Android apps that were in the Google Play Store are full of malware. Over three million people downloaded the apps.

Android users, check your devices to make sure you don’t have any of these installed. If you do, delete them right now.

Before we dive into what’s actually been happening, here is the list of malicious apps:

Vlog Star Video Editor (com.vlog.star.video.editor) – 1 million downloads

Creative 3D Launcher (app.launcher.creative3d) – 1 million downloads

Funny Camera – 500,000 downloads

Wow Beauty Camera (com.wowbeauty.camera) – 100,000 downloads

Gif Emoji Keyboard (com.gif.emoji.keyboard) – 100,000 downloads

Razer Keyboard & Theme – 50,000 downloads

Freeglow Camera 1.0.0 (com.glow.camera.open) – 5,000 downloads

Coco Camera v1.1 (com.toomore.cool.camera) –1,000 downloads

If you have any of these on your Android phone, it’s time to delete it. None of the eight are available to download from the Play Store. Thankfully, Google removed them shortly after BleepingComputer reported on the issue.

Security researcher Maxime Ingrao found the malware a year ago. The malware can execute websites on a remote URL, but it can also set up premium subscriptions that can drain your bank account.

Found new family of malware that subscribe to premium services 👀



8 applications since June 2021, 2 apps always in Play Store, +3M installs 💀💀



No webview like #Joker but only http requests



Let’s call it #Autolycos 👾#Android #Malware #Evina pic.twitter.com/SgTfrAOn6H — Maxime Ingrao (@IngraoMaxime) July 13, 2022

It’s always a wise idea to check your Google Play subscriptions every so often. That way, you don’t get surprised by bogus charges. Check your payment methods that are attached to your Google Pay account as well, as those are often targeted.

The creators of the malicious Android apps used social media apps to trick people to download them. To stay safe on your Android, avoid any apps that seem hyped on social media ads.

They have become a favored place for scammers and hackers to advertise their malware.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

