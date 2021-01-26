Anker has a bunch of charging gear up for grabs in a huge one-day sale

If you are in need of charging gear and need to pick some up on the cheap, Amazon has a nice selection of Anker charging gear up for grabs in a big one-day sale. Whether you’re looking for extra charging cables, wall chargers, or wireless chargers – Amazon has you covered.

Some of our favorites items featured in today’s sale include this 20,000mAh portable battery pack for $42 (typically $60), this fast-charger for $28 (normally $40), or this three-pack USB to Lightning cables for $24 (usually $30). But this is just the tip of the iceberg. There’s plenty of other products up for grabs today too. Click here for the full list.

Now keep in mind, you only have today to pull the trigger on these discounts. After midnight tonight, these prices go away. So be sure to jump on them while you can. For more details, click on the button below.

